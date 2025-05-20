ISI-backed Khalistan terror module busted in Punjab’s Batala; 6 arrested

Punjab Police have dismantled a terror module of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan’s ISI, and following an encounter arrested six operatives involved in a grenade attack bid on a liquor vend in Batala. Punjab Police have dismantled a terror module of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan’s ISI, and following an encounter arrested six operatives involved in a grenade attack bid on a liquor vend in Batala.

The terror operation was directed by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa, based in Portugal, and Mannu Agwan, who recently took operational control of the BKI following the arrest of Happy Passian in the US.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav posted on X on Tuesday that the arrested individuals, identified as Jatin Kumar, alias Rohan, Barinder Singh, alias Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham, alias Rohit, Sohit, and Sunil Kumar, were receiving direct instructions from Billa and Agwan, under the command of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda.

During the operation, Jatin Kumar was injured in an exchange of fire with the police while being taken for recovery. He opened fire on the police team, sustaining injuries in retaliatory action, and is currently admitted to the Civil Hospital in Batala.

Police recovered a 30-bore pistol from the module, the DGP said.

A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station in Batala under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched 15 locations in Punjab in connection with the grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur district in December last year.

The searches, carried out in the Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, and Kapurthala districts of Punjab, led to the seizure of incriminating material, including mobiles, digital devices, and documents.

On the radar were premises of suspects linked with US-based BKI operative and gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passian, and his accomplices Shamsher Singh Shera, alias Honey, along with others based in various countries.

A key aide of Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, Happy, is responsible for recently orchestrating grenade attacks on multiple police stations and police posts in Punjab.

NIA probe in the case relating to the hand-grenade attack on Ghanie Ke Bangar police station in Gurdaspur district showed that the arrested accused, who had committed the crime, was acting on the directions of Happy, along with Shamsher and other aides.

According to the investigation, BKI’s operatives, based in various countries, were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to recruit and train India-based accomplices, provide funds, weapons and explosives to the field operatives of the terror outfit.