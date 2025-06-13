Israel’s attack on Iran ‘totally unjustified’: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said Israel’s attack on Iran was “totally unjustified” as the Islamic Republic did not give any reason to the Jewish state to wage a war against it. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday requested the ministry of external affairs to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran. (HT file photo)

“As far as I know, Iran did not give any reason to Israel to carry out attacks on it. Israel, of its own will, waged war against the country, calling it a pre-emptive attack,” Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

“If world powers remain silent on Israel’s aggression, it would be very unfortunate,” Abdullah said.

Israel attacked Iran’s capital Tehran early on Friday in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear programme and raised the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries.

It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq. “Today, Israel did what Russia did with Ukraine. You raise your voice against Russia, and a movement starts against Russia, but when Israel attacks Iran, the world powers -- be it the US, Europe, or any other country -- fall silent. If an attack by a country, such as Russia, on another is wrong, the attack by Israel on Iran is totally unjustified,” Abdullah said.

The situation in the Middle East would escalate, and it would have an immediate impact on the world, the chief minister said. “It has an impact on our fuel prices, on our stock market, and on the flights that fly to the West. But, more than that, it has an impact on the sentiments of the people,” he said.

The chief minister also requested the ministry of external affairs to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran. “Requesting @MEAIndia to urgently ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students currently stuck in Iran. Their families are deeply worried, and we stand with them in this difficult time. Every step must be taken to safeguard our students,” Abdullah said on X.

On Thursday’s plane crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 241 of the 242 people on board an Air India flight to London, Abdullah called it an unfortunate incident and expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the families of all those who lost their loved ones, including the crew members. “We hope the reasons behind the incident are known soon. We also hope such incidents do not happen in the future,” he said.