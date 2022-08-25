I-T dept raids pharma company across states

LUDHIANA: Suspecting tax evasion, the investigation wing of income tax department conducted simultaneous raids on over 30 premises of Gurmail Brothers - pharmaceutical company in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh among other areas - on Wednesday. The Gurmail family is close to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

With its headquarters in Ludhiana, raids were conducted at shops of the group in Pindi street, Model Town, near DMC and CMC hospitals, Pakhowal road etc. Searches were also conducted at the residences situated on College road near fountain chowk, Model Town and a hospital being run by the group on Ferozepur road. The industrial units in Himachal Pradesh are also under scanner. Accompanied by CRPF, over 100 officials are involved in the searches which commenced early on Wednesday morning.

Panic gripped Pindi street- hub of medical stores in the city and a number of shops also remained shut for a few hours after the raids were conducted by IT teams. As per the information, the teams are going through the sale/purchase record and the stock kept in the stores, factories. A large number of documents have also been confiscated by the teams. The raids were going on till this report was filed.