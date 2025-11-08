Italy-based NRI’s murder solved, duo with KLF links held in Amritsar

The Amritsar rural police arrested two men involved in the recent murder of Italy-based NRI Malkit Singh at Raja Sansi in Amritsar and recovered five sophisticated weapons from them, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said here on Saturday. Accused Bikramjit Singh and Karanbir Singh were arrested with a foreign-made .30-caliber PX5 pistol, a .30-caliber pistol, a foreign-made .45-caliber pistol, a .32-caliber pistol and a revolver along with 20 cartridges. (X)

Bikramjit Singh, alias Bikram, of Dhariwal village in Amritsar and Karanbir Singh of Saisra Kalan in Amritsar, were arrested with a foreign-made .30-caliber PX5 pistol, a .30-caliber pistol, a foreign-made .45-caliber pistol, a .32-caliber pistol and a revolver along with 20 cartridges.

The duo had opened fire at Malkit Singh when the latter was sowing wheat in his field at Dhariwal village along with his father on November 1. Malkit succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Director general of police Yadav said that Bikramjit is associated with terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and has a criminal history with cases registered under the Explosives Act, attempt to murder, and Arms Act. He was also involved in the 2018 grenade attack on a religious place at Raja Sansi, he said.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation revealed that acting on the directions of foreign handlers, Bikramjit had procured illegal weapons from across the border to carry out sensational crimes in Punjab.

Deputy inspector general, Border Range, Sandeep Goel said that acting on reliable inputs, police teams from Amritsar rural under the overall supervision of SSP Maninder Singh arrested Bikramjit from near a gurdwara at Dhariwal. On the disclosure of Bikramjit, accused Karanbir was arrested from Adda near Kukranwala by a police team led by DSP Gurinder Nagra.

SSP Maninder Singh said investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in the case to expose the full nexus. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

A case was registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Raja Sansi police station.