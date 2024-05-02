 It’s just Congress vs BJP, rest of the parties are ‘vote-cutters’: Bhupinder Hooda - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

It’s just Congress vs BJP, rest of the parties are ‘vote-cutters’: Bhupinder Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 02, 2024 08:20 AM IST

This comes a day after Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Chautala accused Hooda of fielding a “dummy candidate” against former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to “help the BJP”.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that the contest this time is only between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress while the rest of the parties fielding their candidates are just “vote-cutters”.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda says there is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP, while rest of the parties are merely vote-cutters. (HT File)
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda says there is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP, while rest of the parties are merely vote-cutters. (HT File)

This comes a day after Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Chautala accused Hooda of fielding a “dummy candidate” against former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to “help the BJP”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Reacting to this, Hooda, while accompanying the party’s Karnal candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja for the filing of nomination papers, said, “People of Haryana are aware who voted for whom during the elections of the President of India. Here, there is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP, while rest of the parties are merely vote-cutters.”

He further said, “Seeing the current scenario, I can say that the people of Haryana have decided to vote for the Congress. We will do a clean sweep this time and form a government in the state soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / It’s just Congress vs BJP, rest of the parties are ‘vote-cutters’: Bhupinder Hooda
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On