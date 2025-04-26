Jagmohan Singh Raju quits as Punjab BJP gen secy

In a significant development for the Punjab BJP unit, party’s general secretary Jagmohan Singh Raju has resigned from his post, claiming serious organisational irregularities and resentment against general secretary organisation Manthri Srinivasulu. In a significant development for the Punjab BJP unit, party’s general secretary Jagmohan Singh Raju has resigned from his post, claiming serious organisational irregularities and resentment against general secretary organisation Manthri Srinivasulu. (Sourced)

In his resignation letter sent to the top BJP leadership, Raju, a former bureaucrat and BJP’s 2022 assembly candidate from Amritsar East, accused the general secretary organisation of favouring Amritsar Urban party district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu.

He submitted a detailed four-page resignation letter levelling serious allegations in which he accused both Srinivasulu and Sandhu of violating party norms in the ongoing organisational polls and appointing certain persons as block presidents in Amritsar at the behest of Sandhu.

Raju claimed that the attitude and behaviour of both the leaders are against the work culture of the BJP and has already harmed the ongoing organisational polls and prospects of the party.

“Discontent within the party’s rank and file is growing against the working style of the state general secretary organisation but workers are not ready to speak up as they value the working style of the BJP,” said Raju in the resignation letter.

Earlier, he had publicly opposed the district president of the BJP during the municipal corporation elections over the distribution of party tickets.

“In Amritsar Urban seat, the BJP performed the worst in municipal corporation elections (2024) in Punjab under Sandhu, as the party could win only 8 out of 85 seats contested. Yet, the general secretary organisation did not agree to a formal analysis of such a dismal performance despite my repeated requests, “ said Raju.

His resignation is a first “open revolt” against the general secretary organisation whose working style is being questioned by a section of the party. With state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar keeping himself away from party activities, Srinivasulu is calling the shots in the state organisation.

The general secretary organisation was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.