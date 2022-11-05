Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jagraon man booked for raping 19-year-old; breaking into her house

Jagraon man booked for raping 19-year-old; breaking into her house

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 01:38 AM IST

A resident of Galib Rann Singh village in Jagraon has been booked for raping a 19-year-old woman on pretext of marriage and breaking into her house with the intention to hurt her

The complainant stated that she had befriended the accused in 2021 and he had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.
The complainant stated that she had befriended the accused in 2021 and he had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Galib Rann Singh village in Jagraon has been booked for raping a 19-year-old woman on pretext of marriage and breaking into her house with the intention to hurt her.

The accused has been identified as Jaskirat Singh.

The complainant stated that she had befriended the accused in 2021 and he had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

She added that when she asked him to fulfil his promise, he started threatening her with dire consequences. She alleged that on Thursday night, he barged into her house with the intention to hurt her, but managed to escape when she raised the alarm.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, investigating officer, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 376, 452 and 506 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Jagraon sadar police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out