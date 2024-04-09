Jai Ram ‘ignored’ Hamirpur, Dhumal: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on former CM Jai Ram Thakur, alleging that he had ignored the Hamirpur constituency and another ex-CM Prem Kumar Dhumal during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh greets an elderly man in Hamirpur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Talking to mediapersons here, Sukhu alleged that Thakur did not remember the Hamirpur district and Dhumal during his tenure as CM from 2017 to 2022, but is now seeking Dhumal’s blessings to avoid the defeat of the Congress rebels contesting on BJP tickets.

Sukhu alleged that the former CM did not make a single visit to Hamirpur.

“If Jai Ram had taken care of Hamirpur, then a new bus stand would have been built in Hamirpur,” he said, and added that now Jai Ram is doing “drama” by coming to Hamirpur so that he can “save” his face in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly byelections.

He recounted the achievements of his government, such as minimum support price for milk or ₹1,500 honorarium for women. “My government has already fulfilled the five guarantees,” Sukhu said.

Accusing Jai Ram of “murdering” democracy by “buying” the Congress MLAs with money power, Sukhu said the people of the state are aware of the happenings in the recent past and would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, Sukhu exhorted the party workers to expose the “misdeeds” of the BJP and its leaders and launch a mass movement against the BJP’s unsuccessful attempt to “topple” the state government by using the money power.

“The people of Hamirpur district are in my heart and mind,” the chief minister said, claiming that the Congress government has fulfilled five out of 10 guarantees.

He asked the party workers to make the general public aware of the works done in the past 15 months.

Sukhu said the Congress government will bring revolutionary changes in Himachal Pradesh and make it one of the powerful and leading states of India.

Education minister Rohit Thakur said that after June 4, the BJP would be on ventilator in the state.

“The leader of Opposition is daydreaming of returning to power. There is no threat of any kind to the government and it will complete its term of five years under the leadership of Sukhu,” added Rohit.