HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing a public meeting at Balh in Mandi on Monday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
Jai Ram lays foundation stone of projects worth 172 crore in HP’s Balh

HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also said that matters regarding the setting up of an NCC academy in Balh would be taken up with the appropriate authority
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 03:32 AM IST

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth 172.1 crore at Gagal in Balh Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district.

While addressing a meeting at Gagal, the chief minister announced the opening of a HPSEB division at Ner Chowk, Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya in Balh constituency, upgrading of Gagal PHC to CHC, opening of veterinary dispensaries in Seoli and Sakroha gram panchayats, upgrading of health subcentre in Rajgarh to PHC, introduction of science classes in government senior secondary school, Bhangrotu, and renaming of government senior secondary school in Gasanu to Shaheed Naik Pushpraj Government Senior Secondary School, Gasanu as a mark of respect to the braveheart.

Jai Ram Thakur also announced 10 lakh each for construction of panchayat bhawans in 14 newly created gram panchayats in Balh constituency and 10 lakh for construction of stadium at the government senior secondary school in Pauri.

He said that matters regarding the setting up of an NCC academy in Balh would also be taken up with the appropriate authority. He announced 10,000 from his discretionary fund to each mahila mandal which participated in Monday’s event. He said the matter regarding broadening of Behna road would also be taken up.

The chief minister said that his government has always laid special focus on the development of Balh area.

He said that during his one-day tour to the area, he would be dedicating and laying foundation stones of development projects worth 291.04 crore in Balh. He said that it was during the tenure of the BJP government in the state when the decision of setting up a medical college in Balh area was made as it is the second biggest district of the state after Kangra.

