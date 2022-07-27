Jai Ram Thakur attends Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday presided over the state level Kargil Vijay Diwas function in Hamirpur.
Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said the Kargil War symbolised bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces as they fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the motherland.
“Their act of valour and indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history,” he added.
The chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of four developmental projects at the cost of ₹54 crore at the Hamirpur town hall.
Tiger Division marks Vijay Diwas in Jammu
The Tiger Division, meanwhile, also marked the occasion at the Tiger War Memorial and Balidan Stambh in Jammu.
Division GOC major general Neeraj Gosain and deputy GOC brigadier Gautam Segan paid tributes to the bravehearts in a wreath-laying ceremony.
A 10-km mini marathon run was also organised and saw the participation of city residents.
(with inputs from Jammu)
-
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
