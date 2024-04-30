Jailed former legislator Engineer Sheikh Rashid files nomination

Incarcerated two time former legislator from north Kashmir, Engineer Sheikh Rashid on Monday filed nomination papers from north Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. The party spokesman of Awami Ittehad Partytold reporters that after completion of all legal formalities the nomination papers of jailed former legislator were filed today...“People of the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat know him very well. Now we will go to people and seek votes for former legislator,” the spokesman said. (Sourced)

The nomination papers were filed on behalf of the former legislator by his party workers at the office of deputy commissioner Baramulla who is also returning officer for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The party spokesman of Awami Ittehad Partytold reporters that after completion of all legal formalities the nomination papers of jailed former legislator were filed today...“People of the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat know him very well. Now we will go to people and seek votes for former legislator,” the spokesman said.

Earlier party leadership of AIP had appealed the government to release former legislator so that he can run his election campaign.

Rashid is currently lodged in Tihar jail, New Delhi. He was arrested by NIA in 2019 after the agency had filed charge sheet against Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin and 10 other separatist leaders for alleged terror funding and secessionist activities in the Valley.

Rashid who got elected to J&K assembly as an independent candidate in 2009 and 2014 from Langate assembly segment also contested Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and managed to secure more than one lakh votes. Rasheed is considered a firebrand leader who always used highlight Public grievances and pick up fights with ruling dispensation especially BJP.

The entry of Engineer Rasheed in the fray won’t be liked by Sajjad Lone as he has potential to cut the votes especially in six assembly segments of Kupwara district. Lone has been running his election campaign from past several months with special emphasis on the Kupwara district which is considered as strong hold of the People’s Conference. However, it remains to be seen whether from jail, the former legislator will manage to get more votes compared to previous polls in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat which comprises assembly segments of four districts Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Budgam.