Jailed Punjab AAP MLA getting ‘VIP treatment’ in Rajindra hospital for month

Incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, 61, who is in judicial custody in connection with a ₹40-crore bank fraud case, may not have made progress with his bail plea in the Supreme Court, but is still safely and comfortably ensconced in the air-conditioned super-speciality ward of the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala since May 11, with an ostensible change in the nature of his unnamed ailment.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed his interim bail plea in the Supreme Court last week.

Hospital records show that the MLA was discharged from the cardiology department on June 6 but was back in the emergency unit on June 7 and subsequently admitted to the urology department. Urology department head Dr Harbhupinder Singh confirmed that “Gajjanmajra has been admitted to our department” and said tests are being run on him.

Gajjanmajra was arrested by the ED in connection with the ₹40-crore bank fraud case on November 6, 2023. The AAP MLA was lodged in Patiala Central Jail before May 11. He was taken to hospital on May 11 after he complained of uneasiness. Dr Saurabh Sharma, head of the cardiology department, where AAP MLA was admitted between May 11 and June 6, did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

HT learns that doctors of the cardiology department asked the hospital administration to discharge the MLA as there was no medical ground to keep him admitted.

And even after being discharged on June 6, he did not return to jail, a fact confirmed by Patiala Central Jail superintendent Manjit Singh Sidhu.

Amid the controversy, the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr HS Rekhi is learnt to have put in his papers on health grounds. The resignation is yet to be accepted. Dr Rekhi was not available for comment. ED officials said that they were not aware of the matter as the accused was in judicial custody.

Taking on the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “Instead of keeping the ruling party MLA in jail, he is being given VIP treatment in hospital. Had it been any other opposition leader or the common man, they would have been in jail. The chief minister should explain why Sikh prisoners, who have completed their terms, are still languishing in jails and an AAP MLA accused of fraud has been given an AC room and other modern facilities in hospital while in judicial custody.”

Punjab-based RTI activist Manik Goyal, too, questioned the AAP government: “The AAP MLA has been admitted to the hospital for a month now. The hospital and the AAP government should explain the medical grounds for his stay. Why was he re-admitted on the very next day of his discharge?”

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh said Gajjanmajra has multiple health issues, and everyone has the right to avail of medical treatment. “Even political leaders from other parties have been given treatments. One should not be criticised for getting medical treatment,” he said, adding, “Only doctors can comment on his health status.”

Meanwhile, Dr Harbhupinder Singh, head of the urology department, said, “During the investigation, it was found that the AAP MLA has grade 2 prostate enlargement. It was the medicine department that had called urology regarding Gajjanmarja having a urinary issue. On May 8, his urine sample were sent for investigation, and based on the report, we will proceed further.”

He clarified that the urology department had neither performed any surgery nor done any medical procedure.

Experts in the field said that hospital admission merely for prostate enlargement was not required until any surgery was performed. “It (prostate enlargement) could be easily managed on an OPD basis. Prostate enlargement was very common among aged men,” an expert said, pleading anonymity.