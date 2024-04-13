 Jaipal Bhullar gang aide held in Jalandhar; 3 kg heroin, 2 pistols seized - Hindustan Times
Jaipal Bhullar gang aide held in Jalandhar; 3 kg heroin, 2 pistols seized

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 13, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Saaraj of Khilchian Kadim village in Ferozepur district. He reportedly smuggled the heroin from Pakistan. Commissioner of police (CP) Swapan Sharma said acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Swift car bearing number PB05-AE-9641 approaching from the Verka milk plant service road. However, the car driver abruptly reversed the car to flee.

The Jalandhar commissionerate police busted a cross-border drug trafficking racket by arresting an associate of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar with 3kg heroin and two illegal weapons.

The Jalandhar commissionerate police busted a cross-border drug trafficking racket by arresting an associate of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar with 3kg heroin and two illegal weapons. (HT Photo)
The Jalandhar commissionerate police busted a cross-border drug trafficking racket by arresting an associate of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar with 3kg heroin and two illegal weapons. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Saaraj of Khilchian Kadim village in Ferozepur district. He reportedly smuggled the heroin from Pakistan.

Commissioner of police (CP) Swapan Sharma said acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Swift car bearing number PB05-AE-9641 approaching from the Verka milk plant service road. However, the car driver abruptly reversed the car to flee.

“On search 200gm of heroin was found leading to Saaraj’s arrest. An FIR was filed against him on Wednesday. On his disclosure statement, 2.8kg of heroin along with two .32 bore pistols and four cartridges were recovered on Thursday,” the CP said

He said that it was revealed that Saaraj had eight pending cases, including extortion, attempted murder, organised crime, and drug trafficking.

“After his release on bail in 2022, Saaraj became closely affiliated with the gangster Jaipal Bhullar’s criminal network. He had established a significant connection with another prominent member of the gang, Chandu Firozepuria and thus got involved in illicit drug trafficking and narco-terrorism in north India,” he said.

Police said the duo orchestrated the sourcing of heroin from Pakistan to fuel their illicit operations.

“Intensive efforts are underway to delve deeper into his network, identifying and apprehending other associates to effectively dismantle the sprawling drug trafficking syndicate,” the police said.

An FIR under the NDPS and Arms Acts has been registered against the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jaipal Bhullar gang aide held in Jalandhar; 3 kg heroin, 2 pistols seized
