Jaipur cops trace SIM card used in Lawrence Bishnoi jail interview

Jaipur : The Jaipur police have traced a SIM card that was used in a phone to conduct an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Jaipur Central Jail, which was aired on a private news channel on March 2023 in Dausa, said officials.

“After an FIR was lodged in Jaipur’s Lalkothi into this matter last September, the Jaipur police had launched a probe. During the investigation, we analysed several technical reports of the interview and recently traced the mobile phone and the SIM card which was used to conduct the interviews. The location of the SIM card was traced to Dausa. We have also identified the owner and is under process to nab him soon,” a senior official said.

The Rajasthan Police on September 27 lodged an FIR against a few unidentified people after the Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) found that one of the two interviews of Bishnoi telecast on two private news channels had taken place in the Jaipur Central Jail on March 14, 2023, said officials.

The interviews were telecast on March 14 and 16. Bishnoi was, meanwhile, taken in custody by the Rajasthan Police in connection with the G Club firing case and was put in Jaipur Central Jail from February 15 to March 6 in 2023. “The Punjab Police SIT found that one of the two interviews was recorded in Jaipur Central Jail through a video-conferencing app during that period. After the Punjab and Haryana high court ordered the Punjab Police to submit a copy of the SIT’s report with all the evidences, the Jaipur police also lodged an FIR in September,” he said.

According to the police, Bishnoi, who was arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was taken on a production warrant by the Rajasthan Police on February 15, 2023. After a probe into the firing case, Bishnoi was handed over to Punjab Police.

The two interviews of Bishnoi were telecast a week after his return to the Bathinda jail and the Punjab Police lodged an FIR in the Mohali police station almost a year later on January 6.