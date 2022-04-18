Jakhar skips reply to Congress disciplinary panel’s notice
Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar has not replied to the show-cause notice issued by the party’s disciplinary action committee (DAC) for his “anti-party statements” during the state assembly elections and alleged “derogatory” remarks against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
The committee headed by veteran leader AK Antony, which had sent the notice on April 11, had given him a week to reply. The deadline ended on Monday. According to sources close to Jakhar, he has taken the notice as an affront and is in no mood to reply. He may, however, write to the Congress president soon.
DAC member secretary Tariq Anwar confirmed that no reply has been received from Jakhar. “We will wait till tomorrow for his response to the notice,” he said. The lack of response may not go down well with the disciplinary panel. However, any action against the senior leader, who headed the state unit in Punjab till nine months ago, could further escalate infighting in the state unit that is beset with deep divisions.
Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and some other former MLAs had met Jakhar at his Panchkula residence on Friday to express solidarity with him. All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Raminder Awla has also come out in his support.
The DAC had issued show-cause notices to Jakhar and former Union minister KV Thomas for their remarks and actions. The disciplinary action against Jakhar was sought by AICC secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary for speaking against the party and using “highly derogatory” language against a party leader.
During the state elections, Jakhar had created a flutter in party circles by stating that he was rejected for the chief minister’s post for being a Hindu and blamed “senior advisers sitting in Delhi” for the decision. In another statement, he claimed that at the time of selection of then chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s successor, 42 of the 79 Congress MLAs had backed him and only two were with Channi, whom the party leadership picked for the post.
Chaudhary, who wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week, pointed out the adverse impact of these statements on support for the party in the community not only in Punjab but also in neighbouring states. Jakhar was also accused of encouraging factionalism in the party. “The letter was referred to the AICC Disciplinary Action Committee by the Hon’ble Congress president for necessary action,” according to the show-cause notice.
There was also a demand for action from a section of party leaders, including former minister Raj Kumar Verka and Gurkirat Singh Kotli, who accused Jakhar of using “derogatory language” against Channi and the Scheduled Caste community in an interview to a TV channel.
Jakhar, who had not named anyone in his remarks, responded to the criticism by saying that attempts were being made to distort his comments and give them a communal colour. “If anyone has been hurt by my comments, I express regret,” he had said. A three-time former MLA from Abohar and ex-MP from Gurdaspur, Jakhar was the Punjab Congress president from 2017 to 2021.
-
Punjab to cover all police stations with CCTV cameras by November
The Punjab Police have told the high court that it will cover all portions of each police station with closed-circuit television cameras by November 17. Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra in an affidavit said that in 454 police stations, including CIA offices, CCTV surveillance would go live by November 17, while coverage in 153 police posts would be ensured by July 2.
-
38-yr-old woman defies age, arthritis and apprehension for Antarctica expedition
Here is a Karnataka braveheart who has made Deep J Contractor's way to Antarctica. At the age of 38, Deep J Contractor conquered Antarctica as part of the 2041 Climate Force Antarctica 2022 expedition. Now I feel very good, I can motivate a lot of young women to take up something like this. I met various kinds of people there, including students and even a 67 years old man. Just going to Antarctica did not excite me!
-
Trouble brews for BJP MLA Ganesh Naik over rape case
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ganesh Naik is in trouble after a rape case was registered against him following a complaint filed by a woman who claimed to have been in a live-in relationship with him for the past 27 years. The Nerul police has registered a case under section 376 (2)(N) on Saturday after the woman alleged that between April 2010 and September 2017 he had raped her.
-
Murderer absconding for 21 years arrested from Oshiwara
Mumbai: Mumbai police has arrested a murder convict who was absconding for over two decades after being released from jail on parole. The convict, Suleman Usman Chauhan, had changed his identity and was living in the Oshaiwara area of Andheri west for the last six years. In 2014, jail authorities declared him absconding and registered a case against him. Chauhan, who remarried in between, had been living in Millat Nagar since 2016.
-
Armed robbers loot ₹1 cr from cash van in Gurugram
Armed robbers on Monday looted ₹1 crore from a van of a cash collection company from the Subhash Chowk area of Gurugram in broad daylight, said police. Four-five miscreants first threw chilli powder on the eyes of the guard, staff present in the van and held them hostage at gunpoint and looted ₹1 crore. In the initial investigation, it was also revealed that the robbers were chasing this cash collection vehicle.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics