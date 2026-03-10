Jalandhar: ₹5 lakh announced for kin of sarpanch killed by ‘peddlers’

The district administration on Monday announced ₹5 lakh as compensation for the kin of sarpanch Mahinder Singh, who succumbed to his injuries on March 7 a week after being attacked allegedly by drug peddlers. Mangat Ram Pasla, state general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said Shahkot’s sub divisional magistrate Simranjit Singh announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to victim’s family, besides offering Class IV job to a family member on collector rate.

The sarpanch of Bute Diyan Chhana village in Jalandhar was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods on February 28 after he opposed the activities of local drug peddlers in the village and nearby areas. The three-time sarpanch sustained a skull fracture and severe leg injuries. He had been under treatment at a private hospital since then. He died on March 7 following which his family refused to cremate the body and began a protest outside the Mehatpur police station. The protest ended on Monday.

He added that the district administration also announced to rename the sports ground in Baghela village on the name of the deceased. The Jalandhar rural police have so far arrested three accused, identified as Sukhjit Singh, Arman Singh and Gurpreet Singh, while two other accused are yet to be arrested.

Sukhjit Singh, before his arrest on March 4, had sustained a gunshot injury during an encounter after he allegedly opened fire at a police team that was tracking his movement. According to the police, an illegal 7.67-mm pistol and live cartridges were recovered from his possession.