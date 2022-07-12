Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar: Cash, electronic appliances stolen from online firm’s warehouse
Jalandhar: Cash, electronic appliances stolen from online firm’s warehouse

Cash worth 1.25 lakh, CCTV DVR and electronic appliances were stolen from a warehouse of an online shopping company. A similar robbery happened in the same warehouse a month ago also.
Thieves decamped with cash and electronic appliances from an online firm’s warehouse in Jalandhar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Cash worth 1.25 lakh, CCTV DVR and electronic appliances were stolen from a warehouse of an online shopping company. A similar robbery happened in the same warehouse a month ago also. Warehouse manager Jaspreet Singh stated that he left the warehouse last night after locking it. When he reached the warehouse in the morning, the shutters and locks were broken. SHO Navdeep Singh said, “We are probing the previous robbery and this incident will also be investigated.”

