Jalandhar: Cash, electronic appliances stolen from online firm’s warehouse
Cash worth ₹1.25 lakh, CCTV DVR and electronic appliances were stolen from a warehouse of an online shopping company. A similar robbery happened in the same warehouse a month ago also. Warehouse manager Jaspreet Singh stated that he left the warehouse last night after locking it. When he reached the warehouse in the morning, the shutters and locks were broken. SHO Navdeep Singh said, “We are probing the previous robbery and this incident will also be investigated.”
Other short stories
Bank robbery bid in Moga village
LPU student shines in shooting
-
Rape case: Former MLA Bains, 4 others surrender in Ludhiana court
Former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, along with Bains' brother and three others surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case. The others who have surrendered in the court are his alias Gogi, alias Pamma, his employee Pardeep Kumar, brother Paramjit Singh Bains, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur. His brother Karamjit Singh Bains and aide Sukhchain Singh were already arrested by the police.
-
Special Lok Adalat in Chandigarh for disposal of traffic challans on July 16
A special Lok Adalat for the disposal of nearly 7,400 traffic challans issued during the lockdown period in 2020 and 2021 will be organised at the District Court Complex, Sector 43, from 9.30 am onwards on July 16. During the lockdown period, 2,281 vehicles were impounded by the traffic police and notices regarding their auction were sent to the registered vehicle owners.
-
Former Himachal MLA Mast Ram dies by suicide in Mandi hotel
Former Karsog legislator Mast Ram was found hanging in the room of a hotel in Sundernagar, Mandi, on Monday afternoon. The 75-year-old left a suicide note, stating “personal reasons” for taking the extreme step. Mast Ram, who wanted to contest elections for the Vidhan Sabha, was actively running a political campaign in Karsog. The politician had checked into a hotel near the Bhakra Beas Management Board reservoir in Sundernagar on June 10 (Sunday).
-
Chandigarh man held for duping residents with job offers
Police's cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a Desumajra resident for allegedly duping people by sending out fake appointment letters. The accused, Naresh Kumar, 35, of Desumajra in Kharar, was on Monday produced before the court and sent to a two-day police remand. Police had registered a case on June 24, on the complaint of Sejal Dhanta of Chandigarh, who alleged being duped of ₹8,500 in lieu of a job.
-
Chandigarh MC placates garbage collectors, work to resume after one-day strike
Following a day-long strike over the municipal corporation's alleged failure to honour the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with them about two years ago, the city's door-to-door garbage collectors on Monday evening decided to return to work from Tuesday after meeting the MC officials. The workers instead parked the MC's garbage-lifting vehicles in their allotted sectors, but did not go visit any houses to collect garbage.
