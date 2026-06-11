Jalandhar eye specialist booked after doctor wife dies by suicide

A Jalandhar-based ophthalmologist was booked after his wife, a 37-year-old medical officer posted at a government hospital in Kapurthala, died by suicide, police said on Thursday. A Jalandhar-based ophthalmologist was booked after his wife, a 37-year-old medical officer posted at a government hospital in Kapurthala, died by suicide, police said on Thursday. (Representational photo)

The victim was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her rented accommodation on Wednesday. On the complaint of her father, a resident of Jalalabad in Fazilka district, a case was registered against her estranged husband under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The husband runs an eye clinic on the Jalandhar-Kapurthala road.

The matter came to light when the victim failed to respond to repeated phone calls and doorbells by her house help. Neighbours alerted the police, who discovered her unconscious on the floor. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

In the first information report, the victim’s father stated that his daughter married the eye specialist in October 2018. Because she was a government doctor, the husband secured a ₹35 lakh loan to open his clinic, which the victim repaid until January last year. According to the FIR, the victim was subjected to physical and mental torture in 2023 after she objected to her husband’s illicit relationships with woman staffers at the clinic, even collecting CCTV footage from the premises as evidence.

Despite the harassment, she continued living with him in the hope of saving the marriage. However, the situation turned violent in June 2025 when her husband reportedly attempted to strangle her. Following the assault, she registered an online complaint with the Punjab Police helpline and moved into a separate rented accommodation.

Her father said that in April this year, the victim visited a local bank to enquire about a housing loan to build an independent house for herself, only to discover a ₹2.5 crore loan listed against her account. The FIR alleges that her husband fraudulently took the loan by forging her signatures and documents in connivance with bank officials. The father noted that his daughter had been depressed ever since, as her husband refused to cooperate or clarify the financial discrepancy.

Jalandhar additional deputy commissioner of police Rakesh Yadav confirmed that the post-mortem has been conducted and the matter is under investigation. He said the accused is absconding but will be arrested soon, adding that police are scrutinising the bank records alongside technical and digital evidence provided by the family.