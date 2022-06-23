Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar gets 26 new OOAT centres
Jalandhar gets 26 new OOAT centres

26 new outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres had started offering treatment to drug dependents in Jalandhar. This will strengthen the de-addiction programme of the health department
Updated on Jun 23, 2022 03:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

As many as 26 new outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres had started offering treatment to drug dependents in Jalandhar. This will strengthen the de-addiction programme of the health department, said deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Wednesday. He said now the district had 37 OOAT centres where free treatment is being provided to drug dependents. He said that these new centres would ensure easy access to needy ones. “These centres help drug-dependents to get rid of the drug abuse and the district administration has been creating awareness about the drug menace owing to which a large number of youths have started visiting the centres for the treatment,” the DC said.

2 held with 200 kg poppy husk

Jalandhar The Jalandhar rural police nabbed two smugglers with 200 kg poppy husk from the Gidder Pindi village bridge. The accused identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, and Barkat Masih, alias Bittoo, were intercepted with bags of poppy husk weighing 100 kg each in two different trucks. While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, SP, investigation, Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said on a tip-off, the police searched the trucks and seized the poppy husk. He added that both accused were arrested on the spot.

27th Indo-Pak friendship fair on August 14

Amritsar : A joint special meeting of members of Folklore Research Academy, Amritsar, Indo-Pak Friendship Forum and South Asia Free Media Association (SAFMA) was held at Virsa Vihar here, during which it was jointly decided that this time the annual Indo-Pak friendship fair would be held on August 14. There will be a special seminar during the fair in which leading intellectuals of both the countries will participate and present their valuable ideas. On the same evening, a musical programme will be held at Natshala.

