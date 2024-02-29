Jalandhar gets projects worth 283 crore

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann laid foundation stones and inaugurated several developments projects worth ₹283 crore in Jalandhar Parliamentary constituency, besides flagging off 410 new vehicles of police at Punjab Police Academy (PPA) in Phillaur on Wednesday. CM Bhagwant Mann during inauguration of 30-bed newly constructed Mother Child Hospital in Jalandhar. (HT File)

Addressing the cops at PPA academy, the CM said being a border state a number of forces inimical to Punjab have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb hard-earned peace but the police has always foiled such attempts.

“To further overcome major challenges faced by the state, it is imperative that the police force is updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology. In order to provide efficient, responsive and effective policing, the state government is upgrading the Punjab Police on modern lines,” Mann said.

Giving details Mann said in the first phase, 508 vehicles are being purchased at a cost of ₹94.15 crore and in the second phase, 851 vehicles will be purchased at a cost of ₹75.42 crore. “Apart from this, ₹426 crore are being spent to modernise the Punjab Police and strengthen the infrastructure. Similarly, the government has notified two new police stations at Kartarpur Corridor and IT City, Mohali,” the CM said.

Mann added that the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF), which is the first of its kind specialised force entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, has started showing positive results across the state.

Mann also handed over cheques of financial assistance to the families of ASI Hardev Singh, senior constable Gurpreet Singh and constable Shallu Rana, who had died while on duty.

At Nakodar, Mann inaugurated 30-bedded newly constructed Mother Child Hospital.

Projects inaugurated by the CM include the relaying of roads, water distributaries, Nakodar civil hospital, renovation of schools and sewerage treatment plant worth ₹158.57 crore.

Foundation stones were laid for projects including rejuvenation and beautification of the Kala Singha Drain under Jalandhar Smart City Mission, completion of the third storey in Guru Nanak Dev University College at Nakodar, construction of new tehsil at Nakodar, renovation of the district administration complex, Jalandhar and others worth ₹124.47 crore.

Addressing a gathering, Mann said before 2022 there was widespread corruption in the state with big leaders looting state exchequer.

“In coming days, I will expose the big leaders of the state who had used the state exchequer for their personal use. These leaders mercilessly plundered the wealth of Punjab for which they will be duly punished,” he said.

The CM said in the coming budget, no new burden will be levied on the people of the state. “The move is aimed at ensuring that people are immensely benefitted from it adding that no stone will be left unturned for well-being of common man,” he said.