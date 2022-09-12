Jalandhar man who married, duped five women after promising life in US nabbed in Chandigarh
His arrest came on the complaint of a 36-year-old woman from Chandigarh who met him through a matrimonial site and married him on June 3, 2022
A 38-year-old man who married five women and duped them of lakhs in lieu of taking them to the US has landed in police net.
Identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Sonu Jeeta, alias Rattan, the accused hails from Urban Estate, Jalandhar.
His arrest came on the complaint of a 36-year-old woman from Chandigarh who told the Sector-11 police that she met Jagjit through a matrimonial site and married him on June 3, 2022.
She alleged that later, he insisted that she and all her family members apply to move to the US with him, for which he collected their passports and took ₹75 lakh from them.
The woman alleged that eventually, he started demanding more money from her family by threatening to leave her, and also began harassing her mentally and physically.
Recently, she found out that Jagjit was already married to a girl from Jalandhar with whom he also had a daughter and to another woman from Sector 35, Chandigarh as well.
Acting on her complaint, police arrested Jagjit, and recovered fake Aadhaar and PAN cards from him. During interrogation, he revealed that he was working as a travel agent with a partner, Mohmand Cafe, in New Delhi and had been married a total of five times — in 2007, 2009, 2017 and twice in 2022.
Deported from US in 2012
Police said Jagjit was already facing five cases of cheating. He was deported from the US after being declared as a proclaimed offender in a case in 2012 and had also spent two years in Kapurthala jail.
On his disclosure, his accomplices, Manjit Singh, 63, of Patiala, Paramdeep Singh, 36, of Jalandhar and Mohmand Cafe of New Delhi were also arrested, and 13 passports were recovered.
Further raids are underway to nab their accomplices from Delhi, Patiala, Jalandhar and other parts of Punjab, said police.
-
Panchkula: Residents’ tussle prolongs kids’ wait for swings at MDC Sector 4 park
Children's wait for swings at the biggest park of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, continues as sparring residents of the locality have failed to arrive at a consensus over their installation despite intervention by the Haryana Human Rights Commission. A section of residents from the sector has been demanding an open gym in the sector's central park, nearly 1 acre in size, while another section has been against it.
-
42-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Badmajra village
A 42-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Badmajra village on Sunday morning. Investigating officer ASI Angrez Singh said the deceased used to work as a door-to-door garbage collector in Kharar, and lived with his wife and three minor children. On Sunday, his wife found his body hanging around 8.30 am and alerted the police, who responded to the scene and rushed the man to the civil hospital in Kharar.
-
Deadly curve on Mohali’s Airport Road: Gurdwara to get 3 acres, ₹2.5 crore in exchange for vacating land
Work to straighten out the deadly curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70 on Airport Road may finally begin in two months, with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority finalising the compensation for the gurdwara management in exchange for giving up a portion of land. Nearly six months later, now, GMADA has decided to compensate the management with 3 acres of land in Sector 77, along with ₹2.5 crore.
-
Panchkula reports zero Covid case after 135 days
Panchkula on Sunday reported no new Covid-19 case, a first since April 29, 135 days ago. Even Mohali logged only two fresh cases, a number last seen on April 23. However, Chandigarh continued to report double-digit cases, as 18 people tested positive on Sunday. In all, the tricity recorded 20 new infections, down from 48 the day before.
-
JEE Advanced: Chinmay tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 42
Chinmay Khokar has emerged as the tricity topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced with an all-India rank of 42. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, and resident of Sector 43, Chandigarh, Chinmay scored 256 out of 360 marks. The 18-year-old wants to pursue computer science engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. Speaking about his preparation, Chinmay said, “I trusted my teachers and their experience, and studied 10-11 hours a day to crack the exam.” His elder brother Adit is studying at IIT Kanpur. Another student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Anirudh Garg, scored AIR 50.
