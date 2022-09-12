Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar man who married, duped five women after promising life in US nabbed in Chandigarh

Jalandhar man who married, duped five women after promising life in US nabbed in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 04:21 AM IST

His arrest came on the complaint of a 36-year-old woman from Chandigarh who met him through a matrimonial site and married him on June 3, 2022

Identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Sonu Jeeta, alias Rattan, the accused hails from Urban Estate, Jalandhar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Sonu Jeeta, alias Rattan, the accused hails from Urban Estate, Jalandhar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 38-year-old man who married five women and duped them of lakhs in lieu of taking them to the US has landed in police net.

Identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Sonu Jeeta, alias Rattan, the accused hails from Urban Estate, Jalandhar.

His arrest came on the complaint of a 36-year-old woman from Chandigarh who told the Sector-11 police that she met Jagjit through a matrimonial site and married him on June 3, 2022.

She alleged that later, he insisted that she and all her family members apply to move to the US with him, for which he collected their passports and took 75 lakh from them.

The woman alleged that eventually, he started demanding more money from her family by threatening to leave her, and also began harassing her mentally and physically.

Recently, she found out that Jagjit was already married to a girl from Jalandhar with whom he also had a daughter and to another woman from Sector 35, Chandigarh as well.

Acting on her complaint, police arrested Jagjit, and recovered fake Aadhaar and PAN cards from him. During interrogation, he revealed that he was working as a travel agent with a partner, Mohmand Cafe, in New Delhi and had been married a total of five times — in 2007, 2009, 2017 and twice in 2022.

Deported from US in 2012

Police said Jagjit was already facing five cases of cheating. He was deported from the US after being declared as a proclaimed offender in a case in 2012 and had also spent two years in Kapurthala jail.

On his disclosure, his accomplices, Manjit Singh, 63, of Patiala, Paramdeep Singh, 36, of Jalandhar and Mohmand Cafe of New Delhi were also arrested, and 13 passports were recovered.

Further raids are underway to nab their accomplices from Delhi, Patiala, Jalandhar and other parts of Punjab, said police.

