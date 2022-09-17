Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar: One held for killing woman over felling of trees

Jalandhar: One held for killing woman over felling of trees

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 08:39 PM IST

Argument had started after deceased wanted to cut down few trees at her farm which the accused had objected to. Case under section 302 IPC was registered at police station Bhogpur.

Jalandhar: One held for killing woman over felling of trees
Jalandhar: One held for killing woman over felling of trees
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

A 55-year-old man was held for killing a woman in Jalandhar after an argument between them heated up, police said. The argument had started after the deceased wanted to cut down and sell few trees at her farm which the accused had objected to.

Superintendent of Police, Sarabjeet Singh stated that Bhogpur police station received a complaint that a lady was found murdered at her house in Kala Bakra village. “Acting on this, a team was made to catch the accused as soon as possible. After investigating deep into the case, police arrested the accused Satwinder Singh alias Satta for killing a 65-year-old lady, identified as Amarjeet Kaur. A case under section 302 IPC was registered against him at police station Bhogpur,” SP said.

The SP said the accused throttled the woman with a rope. “Offender also stole her earrings and a purse which was later recovered by police,” SP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out