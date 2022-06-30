Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada

The Jalandhar police has identified and traced a Canada-based extortionist, who claimed to be a member of Goldy Brar’s gang and allegedly threatened and demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former BJP MLA from Jalandhar North Krishna Dev Bhandari.

The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias Sonu, a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada.

The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar’s gang.

DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that after receiving the complaint, a team of senior police officials and technical cell was formed, which led to the accused, Jatinder Singh, who is a resident of Ferozepur and has been living abroad since 2000.

“A case under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act has been registered at police station division no. 1, the DCP added.