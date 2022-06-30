Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The Jalandhar police has identified and traced a Canada-based extortionist, who claimed to be a member of Goldy Brar’s gang and allegedly threatened and demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former BJP MLA from Jalandhar North Krishna Dev Bhandari.
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias Sonu, a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada.
The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar’s gang.
DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that after receiving the complaint, a team of senior police officials and technical cell was formed, which led to the accused, Jatinder Singh, who is a resident of Ferozepur and has been living abroad since 2000.
“A case under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act has been registered at police station division no. 1, the DCP added.
-
Ludhiana: 2 snatchers nabbed; four mobile phones, two bikes recovered
The city police have nabbed two snatchers and recovered four mobile phones and two bikes used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Kumar of Noorwala Road and Gagandeep Sehgal of new Kailash Nagar. The duo was arrested by the police at a naka in Laxmi Nagar following a tip-off on Wednesday evening. The cops recovered four mobile phones from the possession of the accused.
-
Single-use plastic banned from Friday, MC to challan violators, PPCB to seal units
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656622109726
-
Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by Canada-based gangster busted, 7 aides held
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656621878183
-
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics