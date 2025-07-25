Jalandhar: Probe ordered after ASI’s video taking ‘bribe’ goes viral

Jalandhar : The Jalandhar rural police have ordered a departmental inquiry after a video of an assistant sub-inspector accepting a bribe went viral on social media. The Jalandhar rural police have ordered a departmental inquiry after a video of an assistant sub-inspector accepting a bribe went viral on social media.

Senior superintendent of police Harvinder Singh Virk said ASI Harbans Singh, who was posted at Maqsudan police station, has been sent to police lines.

“The inquiry has been launched into the case as we are checking the veracity of the video. It is yet to be ascertained what has been caught on the camera,” he said.

Kartarpur DSP has been directed to hold a detailed inquiry into the matter, he said.

The purported CCTV footage shows the ASI demanding a bribe during a raid. In the CCTV footage, three, including the ASI, could be seen sitting in the room when one of the men handed over a packet allegedly a cash to the ASI.