Jalandhar: Two absconding in murder case arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Updated on Nov 21, 2022 08:04 PM IST

Jalandhar police claimed to have arrested two men in UP on Monday, who were absconding in a murder case. The main accused Shamsher Singh alias Shera was held by police on November 16

he main accused Shamsher Singh alias Shera was held by police on November 16 while two accused, identified as Deepak Sharma and Shiva were held by Jalandhar Police from Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. (HT photo)
ByYashiv Bhutani, Jalandhar

Jalandhar police claimed to have arrested two men in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, who were absconding in a murder case. The main accused Shamsher Singh alias Shera was held by police on November 16 while two accused, identified as Deepak Sharma and Shiva were held by Jalandhar Police from Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nirmal Singh stated that on the night of November 14, two men Kunal and Vansh went to a restaurant in Jalandhar where the altercation took place . “They both had a tiff with Shamsher Singh alias Shera and Shamsher Singh along with his mates attacked Kunal and Vansh with sharp-edged weapons. Kunal had serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar where he died. Vansh was admitted to civil hospital Jalandhar and recovered”, ACP said.

ACP also said that a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Shamsher Singh alias Shera, Deepak Sharma, Shiva, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi. Three of them are arrested and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi is yet to be arrested. Shiva and Deepak were presented in court on Monday and police received their remand for two days, he added.

