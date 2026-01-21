Jalandhar: Two firing accused arrested after encounter, 1 sustains bullet injury

Two wanted criminals were nabbed following an encounter in Jalandhar’s Sohal Jagir village on Tuesday morning, police said. One of them sustained a bullet injury. Identified as Angrej Singh and Karanvir Singh, both from Marhana village in Tarn Taran district, they were wanted in an attempt to murder case after they allegedly opened firing at the house of Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Sohal Jagir village, on January 11, officials said. During the course of investigation, it was found that the accused had been hired by Sukhchain’s cousin Balwant Singh, who is residing in the United States, to settle an old score. (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said Karanvir suffered a bullet injury in his thigh. “After the January 11 firing incident, police teams were constituted to arrest the accused. Acting on the tip-off, cops tracked their movement near Sohal Jagir village. The accused opened fire at the raiding team following which Karanvir sustained a thigh injury during the police retaliatory action,” Virk said.

The injured has been hospitalised. During the course of investigation, it was found that the accused had been hired by Sukhchain’s cousin Balwant Singh, who is residing in the United States, to settle an old score. “Balwant contacted Charanjit Singh alias Channa, who is settled in the Philippines. Acting on his instructions, Charanjit Singh hired Angrej Singh and Karanvir to execute the firing incident,” Virk said.

He added that the process of initiating extradition proceedings against the accused operating from abroad is being undertaken through diplomatic channels.