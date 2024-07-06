Jalandhar West bypoll:Punjab CEO takes stock of preparations

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C on Friday held a meeting with Jalandhar deputy commissioner (DC), commissioner of police, and senior superintendent of police (SSP) regarding the by-election of Jalandhar West assembly constituency. Polling will be held on July 10. During the meeting through video conferencing, Sibin C directed the officials to complete the necessary arrangements for voting so that the elections can be conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner. (HT Photo)

During the meeting through video conferencing, Sibin C directed the officials to complete the necessary arrangements for voting so that the elections can be conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner. The CEO asked the DC to arrange water coolers, fans, adequate seating, toilets and sheds at the polling stations for the convenience of the voters. The CEO asked the officials to ensure separate queues for the elderly and pregnant women and availability of ramps and wheelchairs at each polling station for PwD voters. He further said that in case of longer queues for voting, chairs should be arranged and medical kits should also be provided to the polling staff. Apart from this, he has ordered to ensure 100% live webcasting of polling stations for real-time monitoring.

He also directed the commissioner of police and the SSP to increase and tighten checkpoints and maintain round-the-clock vigilance through CCTV and vigilance 48 hours prior to the polls to check illegal smuggling of drugs, liquor, cash and freebies. He asked the officials to strengthen security arrangements at sensitive polling booths, strong rooms and counting centres.

Sibin C directed the officials to completely ban the entry of outsiders into the constituency 48 hours prior to the polls and to resolve model code of conduct violation complaints in time.

Model, pink, youth, and PwD polling booths to be arranged

CEO said that a total of 11 model polling booths will be set up on the day of voting for the by-election of Jalandhar West assembly constituency. Apart from this, a pink polling booth will be set up at Montgomery Guru Nanak Public School, Adarsh Nagar, which will be fully manned by women. Apart from this, green polling booth, youth polling station operated by youth and PWD polling booth for disabled persons will also be set up.

Total number of electors in the constituency

CEO said that the total number of voters in Jalandhar West Assembly Constituency is 1,72,020 in which the number of female voters is 82,327 and the number of male voters is 89,685. He further informed that the total number of polling stations in the constituency is 181.