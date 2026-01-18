Jalandhar-Pathankot road blocked over death of two youths

The relatives of two youths, who were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, blocked the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway near Bhogpur on Saturday, demanding a murder FIR. The protest led to huge traffic snarls on both sides of the national highway, due to which the traffic was diverted to alternative routes. (HT)

On the other hand, the police claimed that the youths, identified as Arshpreet Singh, 17, and Gopesh, 17, of Bhogpur, were killed in a road accident.

Both the families said the victims went out to celebrate Lohri festival on January 13, but never returned. The families recovered their dead bodies near the link road, situated 5-km away from their residence. Both the deceased youths were school drop-outs.

SHO Bhogpur police station Rajesh Kumar said in the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the accused died in a road accident after their two-wheeler hit unidentified vehicle on the secluded link road.

“No foul play has come to fore during the investigation so far. However, we have assured the families that we have initiated thorough inquiry into the matter and required action will be taken according to course of law,” he said.

Arshpreet’s uncle Jagdeep Singh said both the victims suffered multiple injuries on the face, possibly inflicted with a blunt weapon.

“They had an old enmity with the local youths over some issue for past few months. We demanded police to conduct fair probe into the matter,” he said.

The protesters lifted the protest after assurance from the local police and the traffic resumed normally after 4pm.