Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jalandhar’s Model Town goes back to old ways, dumps waste at public places

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 11, 2025 07:02 AM IST

The NGT had on December 6 last year directed the MC to clear the garbage from open spaces and shift dumping to a closed spot, earmarked in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

With elections over, garbage dumping at public places has resumed in Jalandhar’s Model Town area, in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders.

The Jalandhar MC had started a cleanliness drive. But nearly a month on, garbage can again be seen strewn on the roadsides and other open spaces in the city. (HT File)
The Jalandhar MC had started a cleanliness drive. But nearly a month on, garbage can again be seen strewn on the roadsides and other open spaces in the city. (HT File)

The NGT had on December 6 last year directed the MC to clear the garbage from open spaces and shift dumping to a closed spot, earmarked in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Following this, the civic body had started a cleanliness drive. But nearly a month on, garbage can again be seen strewn on the roadsides and other open spaces in the city.

Model Town joint action committee president Jaswinder Singh Sahni said, “We took up the matter with the NGT as our repeated requests to the MC authorities fell on deaf ears. The dump site was cleared before the election. We’ll report the matter to the NGT again for further action.”

Jalandhar MC’s joint commissioner Mandeep Kaur said the civic body was unaware of the development. “We have initiated inquiry into the matter and gathered closed-circuit television camera footage from the area to nail the culprits. We will take strict action against those responsible for this,” she said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On