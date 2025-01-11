Jalandhar’s Model Town goes back to old ways, dumps waste at public places

With elections over, garbage dumping at public places has resumed in Jalandhar’s Model Town area, in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders. The Jalandhar MC had started a cleanliness drive. But nearly a month on, garbage can again be seen strewn on the roadsides and other open spaces in the city. (HT File)

The NGT had on December 6 last year directed the MC to clear the garbage from open spaces and shift dumping to a closed spot, earmarked in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Following this, the civic body had started a cleanliness drive. But nearly a month on, garbage can again be seen strewn on the roadsides and other open spaces in the city.

Model Town joint action committee president Jaswinder Singh Sahni said, “We took up the matter with the NGT as our repeated requests to the MC authorities fell on deaf ears. The dump site was cleared before the election. We’ll report the matter to the NGT again for further action.”

Jalandhar MC’s joint commissioner Mandeep Kaur said the civic body was unaware of the development. “We have initiated inquiry into the matter and gathered closed-circuit television camera footage from the area to nail the culprits. We will take strict action against those responsible for this,” she said.