Jamaat backed Independents to contest from Sopore, Baramulla

Banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to field Independent candidates from Sopore and Baramulla, areas which were its bastion before the start of the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, when it used to contest elections. In 2019, the Centre imposed a five-year ban on the Jamaat, citing the outfit’s ties with terrorist groups. (HT File)

Jamaat is already backing 5 to 6 Independents in fray in the first phase and around 10 to 12 candidates as Independents will be fielded in the second and third phase.

Sopore has been represented by Jamaat-e-Islami candidates thrice and in 1987 Muslim United Front candidate Syed Ali Shah Geelani got elected as an assembly member. Similarly, from Baramulla the MuF candidate, a senior Jamaat leader lost by few hundred votes.

“We have decided to field candidates from Sopore and Baramulla, consultations are even underway to field candidates from Rafiabad and Kreeri Wagoora constituency,” said a former Jamaat leader privy to details. He added that the leaders are already in touch with many aspiring ticket holders. “The situation will get clear within couple of days,” he said.

Another Jamaat leader said that party is receiving good feedback from people on fielding candidates. “We wanted to contest elections this time on our own symbol but our ban wasn’t been revoked,” he said adding that government should show generous attitude by revoking ban on Jamaat-e-Islami. “Many of our cadres voted in Lok Sabha polls and in this elections we will support Independent candidates who will highlight problems faced by our cadres and common people.

In 2019, the Centre imposed a five-year ban on the Jamaat, citing the outfit’s ties with terrorist groups.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after a decade in three phases--September 18 and 25, and October 1.

The Jamaat was first banned in 1975 and again in 1990, at the beginning of the militancy in Kashmir. Later, police also blamed it for running the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Since 2019, 77 properties linked to the Jamaat across the UT have been attached across J&K.

Almost all the political leaders have welcomed participation of Jamaat in the elections, former chief minister Omar Abdullah termed it a victory of democracy and advocated lifting of ban on Jamaat. PDP, Apni Party and People’s Conference also requested centre to revoke ban on Jamaat.