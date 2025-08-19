Jammu: 8-year-old boy hit by speeding SUV, dies

Police arrested the Thar driver and booked him under FIR number 79/2025 under sections 281 and 106 of the BNS. He has been lodged at police station Gharota.
An eight-year-old boy was knocked to death by a speeding Thar vehicle in Gharota area of Jammu district on Sunday, said officials.
The deceased was a resident of Tersha Talab.
Police arrested the Thar driver and booked him under FIR number 79/2025 under sections 281 and 106 of the BNS. He has been lodged at police station Gharota.
“A Mahindra Thar bearing registration No. JK02DK/5307 was being driven rashly by Rakesh Sharma of Dharamkhoo. The driver hit a boy, who was immediately shifted to SDH Bhalwal,” said a police spokesperson.
He was later referred to GMC, Jammu, where doctors declared him brought dead, he added