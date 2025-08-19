Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Jammu: 8-year-old boy hit by speeding SUV, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 07:22 am IST

Police arrested the Thar driver and booked him under FIR number 79/2025 under sections 281 and 106 of the BNS. He has been lodged at police station Gharota.

An eight-year-old boy was knocked to death by a speeding Thar vehicle in Gharota area of Jammu district on Sunday, said officials.

The deceased was a resident of Tersha Talab.

“A Mahindra Thar bearing registration No. JK02DK/5307 was being driven rashly by Rakesh Sharma of Dharamkhoo. The driver hit a boy, who was immediately shifted to SDH Bhalwal,” said a police spokesperson.

He was later referred to GMC, Jammu, where doctors declared him brought dead, he added

The vehicle has also been seized.

Follow Us On