J&K: Army opens fire after noticing suspicious movement along LoC

Updated on Dec 29, 2022 10:52 PM IST

The army on Thursday opened fire in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir after noticing suspicious movements, along the Line of Control (LoC), army sources informed.

Special Operation Group and Crises Response Team (CRT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police search a forest area in Bajalta, near the location of Wednesday's encounter between terrorists and security forces in which four terrorists were killed, in Jammu on Thursday. (PTI)
ByANI, Jammu

As per the sources, the incident happened in the Poonch district at around 8 pm, after the Army noticed some suspicious movements.

The development comes just a day after four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Sidhra area of Jammu on Wednesday morning.

Thursday, December 29, 2022
