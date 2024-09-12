Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls: Minister Raman Bhalla is another crorepati candidate in fray

Former minister and working president of the Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir unit Raman Bhalla, his wife Indra Bhalla and a daughter and two sons have a fair amount of moveable and immovable assets that run into crores. Former minister and working president of the Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir unit Raman Bhalla. (HT Photo)

Bhalla, 61, who filed his nomination papers for the RS Pura South Jammu assembly constituency on Wednesday, stated in his affidavit that his family of five members, including him, his wife, two sons and a daughter jointly share movable assets of ₹1.29 crores.

A science graduate and law graduate from Jammu University, Bhalla has no criminal record.

However, he and his wife do have luxury vehicles that include a Tata Safari (model 2024) worth ₹30 lakh, a Hyundai Verna (2021) ₹9 lakh, a Toyota Fortuner (2011) worth ₹8 lakh, and a Mahindra Scorpio (2003) worth ₹60,000.

Bhalla has 110 gram of gold worth ₹7.70 lakh and his wife Indra has 390 grams of gold worth ₹27.30 lakh

Bhalla individually holds moveable assets to the tune of ₹21.40 lakh, his wife ₹78.91 lakh, his daughter ₹3.04 lakhs, elder son ₹22.63 lakh and younger son holds moveable assets of ₹5.39 lakh.

The former minister and his wife have commercial buildings at village Barrian, residential buildings at village Deeli and Gandhi Nagar.

While Bhalla’s immovable assets accrued at ₹4.40 crores, his wife has immovable assets of ₹3.61 crores market value.

Bhalla and his wife have liabilities of ₹59 lakh and ₹26 lakh respectively.