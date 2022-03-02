Jammu and Kashmir BJP launches helpline numbers for Indians stranded in Ukraine
The Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the helpline numbers--9419187131, 9469000077 for the stranded Indian nationals in war-torn Ukraine.
“The J&K BJP will try to provide all possible help and support through these helpline numbers. Students and migrants stranded in Ukraine can contact Arvind Gupta on 9419187131 in Jammu and Manzoor Bhat on 9469000077 in Kashmir,” said a party spokesman.
J&K BJP general secretary Ashok Koul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is making all efforts to bring back people of the country from Ukraine through ‘Operation Ganga’, which is yielding positive results.
“So far, hundreds of students have been evacuated from the war-torn country. Our PM has formed a special task force of ministers to evacuate the Indian national from Ukraine,” he said.
Union minister Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kirin Rijiju and General V K Singh will visit there to monitor the situation personally.
Koul said information collected from the helpline will be coordinated with the BJP’s central team for further action. Not only at the government level, but the BJP at the state or UT levels has also issued helpline numbers for the stranded Indian nationals, he said.
He said anyone from Jammu and Kashmir, can contact the given numbers and the party will assure that all the stranded students or labourers of the region will be brought back safely from Ukraine.
“Those students who reached Romania borders are already evacuated and so far, five flights have reached New Delhi. Every stranded person from Ukraine will be brought back to the country,” he said and added that on the borders of Poland and Slovakia, the Central government is trying to reach out to the Indian nationals on similar lines.
Koul said they have clear directions from the central government that all stranded Indian nationals will be brought back to the country.
