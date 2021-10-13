Jammu and Kashmir clocks 80 new cases of Covid

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 80 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday. Also for the sixth consecutive day, no death caused by the virus was reported.

Of the total cases, 67 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 13 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 136 with active cases going below 1,000 to reach 993.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 13 districts of the UT — Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Samba, Jammu, Doda, Anantnag, Shopian, Budgam, Bandipora, Kulgam ,Pulwama and Ganderbal — have managed to vaccinate 100% of their adult population with the first dose after more than 1.18 lakh doses were administered on Tuesday.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 429 followed by Poonch and Budgam districts with 95 and 91 cases, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,25,247 which took the recovery rate to 98.36%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have reached 3,30,666 and the death toll stands at 4,426.

The officials said that 48,310 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

174 infections detected in HP

Himachal logged 174 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,20,792 while death toll mounted to 3,694 after four patients died of the infection.

The active case count climbed to 1,312 while recoveries reached 2,15,769 after 95 people recuperated.