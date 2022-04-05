Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission meets over 200 delegations, leaves for Srinagar
On a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Delimitation Commission headed by retired Supreme Court justice Ranjana Prakash Desai on Monday met various delegations in Jammu before leaving for Srinagar to meet the stakeholders there before submitting its final draft.
The Delimitation Commission, comprising justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai as chairperson, chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra and deputy election commissioner Chander Bhushan Kumar were joined by state election commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma and chief electoral officer Hridesh Kumar at the convention centre where they met various delegations.
The panel has been tasked to redraw the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.
The commission on March 14 has put its report in the public domain and invited objections and suggestions from people. The commission has published its report in the gazettes of India as well as Jammu and Kashmir.
It met over 200 delegations and members of the civil society from Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Kathua and Doda districts and heard them and received their representations.
Panthers Party chairman and former education minister Harsh Dev Singh said, “We briefed the panel about the imbalance on parliamentary seats. Kashmir still has three Lok Sabha constituencies while Jammu has two, out of which Rajouri and Poonch areas have been amalgamated with the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, which has caused grave resentment among the people.”
“We pointed out that the Jammu region should also have three LS seats,” he added.
The former minister also informed that he apprised the panel about the irrational approach of making certain constituencies reserved.
However, Congress walked out of the venue and boycotted the meeting with the panel claiming that the party had not been invited and there was no mention of the Congress in the list of delegations, although leaders were invited in an individual capacity.
A team of senior Congress leaders comprising Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson, Yogesh Sawhney, former minister, and Ashok Dogra, ex-MLA, reached the venue at 12 noon as per invitation but boycotted the meeting, after some time when they found that invitation was only in an individual capacity and not to the Congress party.
Sharma claimed that meeting 300 delegations in a couple of hours was an eyewash and the commission did only cosmetic exercises, which is a grave injustice to the people.
He said that the Congress party has submitted detailed objections to the draft report and pointed out glaring illegalities and irregularities in the report, which is far away from the ground situation and required drastic review in the interests and convenience of the general public.
Panel did commendable job: Ravinder Raina
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir delegation met the panel to discuss the people’s issues with it especially asking the commission for the redressal of Ghagwal, Rajpura, Samba, Gurha Salathia, Maralia, Suchetgarh, Pargwal, Chamb, Mera-Mandrian, Chowki-Chowra, Sunderbani, Doongi and Poonch, who have sought alterations in the draft report vis-a-vis their areas.
The delegation was led by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina who was also accompanied by former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta and former minister Sunil Sharma.
While the delegation commended the efforts of the commission in framing the drafts, it also urged the commission to settle down all the issues raised by the people.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics