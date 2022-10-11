Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir leaders condole demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh

Jammu and Kashmir leaders condole demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 04:03 AM IST

Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference (NC) leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Monday condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (centre) addresses a condolence meeting for former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav at party headquarters, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (centre) addresses a condolence meeting for former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav at party headquarters, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)
ByANI and HTC

Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference (NC) leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Monday condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh passed away at the age of 82 at a Gurugram Hospital on Monday at 8.16 am due to prolonged illness. His condition was critical for the past few weeks and he was on life-saving drugs.

For a long time, the veteran politician had remained synonymous with the politics of the state.

Expressing grief over the death of veteran leader, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav was a secular leader who protected and empowered the backward classes and Muslim minorities. He refused to surrender to communal forces. We should learn lessons from his life and firmly stand up to communal forces.”

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said that Mulayam Singh was a “people’s leader”, who devoted his entire life to the welfare of the poor.

“He used to respect all religions and fight for all religions. There’s no person in India who would not be grieved on this day,” Farooq said.

His son Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and conveyed “heartfelt condolences” to Mulayam Singh’s son Akhilesh Yadav and the family.

“I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh& his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace,” Omar’s tweet read.

‘Irreparable loss to Indian politics’

The demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

“My heartfelt tribute to him. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family members. Om Shanti,” Sinha said in a tweet in Hindi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out