Jammu and Kashmir leaders condole demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh

Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference (NC) leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Monday condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh passed away at the age of 82 at a Gurugram Hospital on Monday at 8.16 am due to prolonged illness. His condition was critical for the past few weeks and he was on life-saving drugs.

For a long time, the veteran politician had remained synonymous with the politics of the state.

Expressing grief over the death of veteran leader, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav was a secular leader who protected and empowered the backward classes and Muslim minorities. He refused to surrender to communal forces. We should learn lessons from his life and firmly stand up to communal forces.”

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said that Mulayam Singh was a “people’s leader”, who devoted his entire life to the welfare of the poor.

“He used to respect all religions and fight for all religions. There’s no person in India who would not be grieved on this day,” Farooq said.

His son Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and conveyed “heartfelt condolences” to Mulayam Singh’s son Akhilesh Yadav and the family.

“I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh& his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace,” Omar’s tweet read.

‘Irreparable loss to Indian politics’

The demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

“My heartfelt tribute to him. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family members. Om Shanti,” Sinha said in a tweet in Hindi.