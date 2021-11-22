Jammu and Kashmir logs 165 Covid cases; Srinagar highest with 45 infections

Jammu and Kashmir reported 165 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 142 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 23 infections.

Kashmir reported the highest 45 cases in the summer capital Srinagar followed by 35 cases in the northern district of Baramulla and 18 in Ganderbal. Jammu district in Jammu division saw the highest 14 cases. As many as 14 districts saw single-digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 575 followed by Baramulla and Ganderbal districts with 342 and 168 active cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 160 with active positive cases reaching 1,701.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 39,887 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.617 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,29,206 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.16%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,35,368 and the death toll has reached 4,461.

The officials said that 49,178 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,150 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 860 deaths.