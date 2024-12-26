Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba condemns lathicharge on protesters

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 27, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Mehbooba Mufti condemns lathicharge on Katra locals protesting Vaishno Devi ropeway project, urging authorities to respect sacred sites and release arrested protesters.

Former J&K chief minister (CM) and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday condemned the lathicharge on locals at Katra who are protesting against construction of Vaishno Devi ropeway project.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI)

Mehbooba asked the government to stop converting scared shrines into tourist destinations. “Condemn the lathi charge on locals in Katra who were protesting against the proposed 250 crore ropeway project to Shri Mata Vaisho Devi Shrine. The unwarranted crackdown on the Sangarsh Samiti has resulted in the arrest of 18 of its members. This trend of converting sacred sites into tourist destinations must be stopped, as it not only threatens the livelihood of thousands but also disrespects the spiritual purpose and cultural importance of these sites. Urge the authorities to reconsider the project and release the persons arrested,” Mehbooba wrote on X.

