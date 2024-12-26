Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba condemns lathicharge on protesters

Former J&K chief minister (CM) and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday condemned the lathicharge on locals at Katra who are protesting against construction of Vaishno Devi ropeway project. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI)

Mehbooba asked the government to stop converting scared shrines into tourist destinations. “Condemn the lathi charge on locals in Katra who were protesting against the proposed ₹250 crore ropeway project to Shri Mata Vaisho Devi Shrine. The unwarranted crackdown on the Sangarsh Samiti has resulted in the arrest of 18 of its members. This trend of converting sacred sites into tourist destinations must be stopped, as it not only threatens the livelihood of thousands but also disrespects the spiritual purpose and cultural importance of these sites. Urge the authorities to reconsider the project and release the persons arrested,” Mehbooba wrote on X.