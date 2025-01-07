Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir: Police attach properties of Pak-based terror handler

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 08, 2025 05:10 AM IST

Police said that they have attached an immovable property (4 marlas of land) situated at Syedabad Pastoona Tral worth lakhs belonging to a terror handler based in Pakistan and identified as Mubashir Ahmad of Syedabad Pastuna Tral

Police on Tuesday attached property of Pak-based terror handler in south Kashmir's Awantipora area.

In last one year police has attached dozens of properties belonging to militants who are currently based in Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
In last one year police has attached dozens of properties belonging to militants who are currently based in Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. (file)

Police said that they have attached an immovable property (4 Marlas of land) situated at Syedabad Pastoona Tral worth lakhs belonging to a terror handler based in Pakistan and identified as Mubashir Ahmad of Syedabad Pastuna Tral. “This action was taken under Sections 25 of UAP Act.The property was identified belonging to a terror handler during the course of investigation conducted by Awantipora police,” said the police spokesman adding that the Pakistan based terrorist handler Mubashir Ahmad is involved in promoting and reviving terrorist activities by pushing in arms and ammunition for activating local terror networks.

In last one year police has attached dozens of properties belonging to militants who are currently based in Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

