Jammu and Kashmir police start probe into panchayat member’s killing in Kulgam

The J&K Police have started an investigation into the killing of a panchayat member in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday night.

The panchayat member was killed in his house by unidentified gunmen. The police, however, said they have got some clues about the attackers. “Police has already started investigation and got some clues,” said a senior police officer.

According to the police, the panchayat member Mohammad Yaqoob Dar was fired upon by gunmen at Kolpora Kulgam in which he sustained critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The killing of the panchayat member in south Kashmir evoked sharp condemnation from leaders of different political parties who termed the killing brutal.

“Very unfortunate. I strongly condemn the assassination of panch Mohd Yaqoob Dar and send my condolences to his family,” said NC vice-president Omar Abdullah.

The PDP in a statement, while condemning the killing, said as “the government trumpets the policy of enforced peace” in Kashmir, a panch named Mohd Yaqoob Dar is shot dead. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this hour of grief,” the spokesman said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the vicious cycle of violence should end.

“I strongly condemn the brutal killing of panch Yaqoob Dar of Kulgam. This is an act of sheer cowardice. This vicious cycle of violence must end. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this time of grief,” he said.

CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami termed the killing unacceptable.

Dar is the first panchayat member who was killed this year. The police said that he was an independent panchayat member. After the panchayat elections, over dozens of panchayat members were killed by militants in targeted attacks. Many panchayat members have also been provided security due to increasing threats from militants.