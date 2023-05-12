MeT: April-May rains filled precipitation deficit in J&K

After deficit snowfall and rainfall in winters, the rains from March 1 to May 11 have been around normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the meteorological (MeT) department said on Thursday. After deficit snowfall and rainfall in winters, the rains from March 1 to May 11 have been around normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the meteorological (MeT) department said on Thursday. (PTI)

The MeT department said that J&K received 571.7mm rainfall in the 72 days beginning March 1, marginally (9.7%) more than the normal average precipitation of 520.8mm.

“The precipitation comes in the normal range. About 19% below or above average is considered normal,” said MeT department deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad.

He said that the large precipitation deficit was in the winter month of February and spring month of March.

“However, rains in April and first week of May have been good, which pushed the overall spring rain measurements towards normal,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir, besides Ladakh, received normal rainfall in the month of April, officials said.

The data provided by the MeT department stated that J&K and Ladakh collectively received 113mm of average precipitation in April against a normal of 99.5mm – registering an increase of 13%. From April 28 to May 4, J&K recorded 59mm rainfall, some 70% above normal. On May 8, there was the highest 24-hour rainfall in over a decade in Qazigund (50mm), Kokernag (62mm) and Banihal (40mm) in J&K.

Division wise, Kashmir recorded 234.7mm rainfall while it was 237mm in Jammu division from March 1 to May 11.

However, officials said there are still some individual districts with deficit rainfall. “Deficit rainfall was observed over Kupwara (north Kashmir), Shopian (south Kashmir), Budgam (central Kashmir), and Kathua (Jammu) from March 1 to May 11,” Ahmad said.

In January and February, J&K had received 22% deficit rainfall and snowfall. Jammu and Kashmir had received 176mm overall precipitation in against the normal of 225mm. In March, Kashmir had witnessed a deficit in rainfall by 69% while in Jammu, the average departure below normal was 44%. The average rainfall annually in J&K is usually between 700-750 mm.

More rains expected this month

The MeT department said that May 13 and 14 may witness light rain, thunderstorms and lightning at few places of Kashmir and Jammu region.

“The weather outlook from May 17 to 19 is likely to have light rain, thunder and lightning at many places,” a MeT update said.

“Farmers are advised to spray or apply fertiliser on May 11 and 12,” it said.