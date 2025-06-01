Jammu: Army chief felicitates BSF woman officer for defending Akhnoor posts

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Pargwal sector of Akhnoor and reviewed operational preparedness on Friday, officials said. He also met BSF Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari and her team for defending forward posts in the Akhnoor sector during the Pakistan conflict. Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi honouring BSF Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari in Akhnoor on Saturday. (Courtesy: X)

“General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed operational preparedness in J&K’s Pargwal sector and visited the Tiger Division where he commended troops for their outstanding performance in Operation Sindoor . He stressed the importance of staying agile and vigilant in response to evolving security dynamics,” said a defence spokesperson.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also praised BSF’s close operational integration with the army and lauded the bravery of Bhandari and her team for defending forward posts in the Akhnoor sector, he added.

He also praised the paramilitary force and ex-servicemen for their role during Operation Sindoor, the army said. The army chief had reached Jammu on a two-day visit on Thursday and attended the high-level security review meeting chaired by home minister Amit Shah.

Commanding a border outpost within eyeball-to-eyeball contact of a Pakistani post along the international border, the assistant commandant led her troops to silence three forward hostile posts across the zero line (the area closest to enemy territory) by giving a befitting reply.

Bhandari got a commendation disc from the army chief, the Jammu BSF stated on X.

Apart from Neha, six women constables held gun positions at a forward border post, rising with every bullet they fired at the enemy positions across the international border in the Samba, RS Pura and Akhnoor sectors.

Neha, a third-generation officer from her family in Uttarakhand, takes pride in being part of the BSF and commanding a border outpost in the Pargwal forward area of the Akhnoor sector in the Jammu district during Operation Sindoor.

“I feel proud to be manning a post along the International Border with my troops. It is approximately 150 meters away from the Pakistani post in the Akhnoor–Pargwal area,” she said. (With PTI inputs)