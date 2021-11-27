Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu: Bishnah ASI in CBI net for taking bribe
The CBI on Friday conducted a raid at the Bishnah police station of Jammu district and caught an ASI red-handed while accepting a bribe of 3,000 from a complainant.
The Bisnah ASI was taking bribe when CBI sleuths raided the police station in Jammu district and took him in custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Officials said the ASI who was posted at the Bishnah police station was accepting the bribe when CBI sleuths raided the police station and took him in custody.

The early morning raid triggered panic among the policemen in the police station and within no time senior officers also rushed to the spot.

The CBI has not issued any official statement as yet.

