Jammu: Bishnah ASI in CBI net for taking bribe

The CBI on Friday conducted a raid at the Bishnah police station of Jammu district and caught an ASI red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 from a complainant.

Officials said the ASI who was posted at the Bishnah police station was accepting the bribe when CBI sleuths raided the police station and took him in custody.

The early morning raid triggered panic among the policemen in the police station and within no time senior officers also rushed to the spot.

The CBI has not issued any official statement as yet.