Jammu: DGP distributes 1.53 crore among 22 victims of a 2.39 crore job scam

Director general of police, Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday distributed ₹1.53 crore among 22 victims of a ₹2.39 crore job scam at a programme in Nagrota police station. Jammu SSP Joginder Singh and SP Rural Jammu Brijesh Sharma briefed the audience regarding the job scam, including quality and quick investigation done, by a team of Jammu police headed by SHO Nagrota, inspector Parvez Sajad. (File)

He was accompanied by IGP Jammu zone, BS Tuti, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Jammu SSP Joginder Singh.

The event was attended by officers from the army, CRPF, civil administration, along with zonal SPs of Jammu, SDPOs of district Jammu, and SHOs of the rural zone.

Jammu SSP Joginder Singh and SP Rural Jammu Brijesh Sharma briefed the audience regarding the job scam, including quality and quick investigation done, by a team of Jammu police headed by SHO Nagrota, inspector Parvez Sajad.

In a landmark action under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Jammu Police successfully executed its first-ever property attachment in the high-profile job fraud case, resulting in the recovery and refund of ₹1.53 crore to the victims.

The case revolved around Harpreet Singh, a resident of Pallanwala in Akhnoor, who posed as a lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army and defrauded multiple individuals of more than ₹2.39 crore by falsely promising them jobs in prestigious government institutions such as MES, MoD, and DRDO.

The fraud came to light when Arun Sharma, of Nagrota, filed a complaint on November 6 last year leading to the registration of FIR under sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, and 340(2) of the BNSS at Nagrota police station Jammu. The accused was arrested the next day.

Out of money collected from youth, the accused had also made digital payment of ₹1.93 crore to one Surinder Singh for purchasing a double storied duplex building on eight marlas of land at Channi Bheja in Bahu Fort tehsil in Jammu district

The deal was struck at ₹2.22 crore. The amount paid by accused Harpreet Singh was proceeds of crime collected from innocent victims in lieu of providing them government jobs.

Speaking on the occasion DGP Prabhat reaffirmed his force’s unwavering commitment to justice, guided by the core principle of “not touching the innocent and not sparing the guilty”, as laid down by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

He said the new laws enacted by the government are gradually being implemented on the ground and are built around a victim-centric approach.

“We do our utmost to reach out to those who are oppressed, distressed or in pain. In whatever way possible, we try to help them and for those who have no support, we stand with them in addressing all their problems,” he said.

Highlighting the multifaceted demands of policing, the DGP likened the duties of the force to achieving excellence across disciplines. Referring to job scam, the DGP called it a “clear-cut case of cheating” and urged the public to stay vigilant.

“Why do we often slip on the same banana peel? Why don’t we open our eyes before the damage is done?” he asked. “The first line of defence against crime is society itself. Citizens must stay alert and responsible,” he said.