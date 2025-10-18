Jammu: Former minister Gulchain Singh Charak passes away

Gulchain Singh Charak, former minister and president of Dogra Sadar Sabha J&K, who spearheaded the campaign for preservation of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, passed away on Friday, at the age of 83, after a prolonged illness .

He is survived by his wife Surekha Charak, two sons--Dr Samar Dev Singh Charak, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak and two daughters.

“My father passed away due to lung infection. We had shifted him to PGI Chandigarh on August 29 and he was under treatment. However, Charak Sahib wanted to be back at his native place and we shifted him to GMC Jammu on October 14,” said Gambhir.

He informed that mortal remains of the former minister shall be consigned to flames at 11.30 am at Mandal on Saturday.

Charak, a senior political leader known for his long association with the Congress, had served as a minister in the PDP-Congress government when Ghulam Nabi Azad was the chief minister of the erstwhile state.

Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of Charak. “He was a minister in my Cabinet when I was chief minister, and we shared a long and close association. His contribution to public service and his commitment to the welfare of the people will always be remembered,” said former CM. Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Azad prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family.