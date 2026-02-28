Jammu: Give youth the opportunity & watch them write history, says LG Sinha

“The new generation embodies possibility in itself. I believe our youth are the solution to every challenge. Provide them apt opportunities, robust platforms, and true mentorship, and they will author history,” the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said on Saturday. LG Sinha said that the SCPL is sculpting multifaceted character, and in future it will instil discipline, leadership, teamwork, patience, and self-belief in the young generation. (ANI)

He said that the commendable initiative of All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee and the Hari Singh Nalwa Cricket Club, Jammu is a declaration that the new generation advances not as spectators, but as bearers of brotherhood and social harmony.

“To foster inclusivity, All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee has ensured that each team includes youth from other communities,” he said. LG spoke to players on training with ferocious discipline and competing with unbreakable unity, on and off the ground. He emphasised that the true societal wealth and strength reside not in bricks and mortar, but in fresh ideas. “The energy of our youth is like a river. When guided with purpose, it becomes a source of life and progress,” he added.