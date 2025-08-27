Jammu got record-breaking 380mm of rain in a day

With a flood-like situation prevailing across Jammu and Kashmir, the meteorological centre in Srinagar on Wednesday said that Jammu recorded 380mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, making it the highest-ever one-time rainfall in a day in the region. The overflowing Tawi river following heavy rainfall in Jammu on Tuesday. (Reuters)

MeT centre director Mukhtar Ahmad said that Jammu recorded the highest rainfall in 24 hours since the MeT centre started recording in Jammu in 1960s.

“The 380 mm is record rainfall in Jammu in 24 hours since we started recording in Jammu in 1964,” he said.

Heavy rains for the past one week have wreaked havoc in Jammu division causing cloudbursts, flash floods, swelling rivers, inundation of low lying areas, landslides in mountainous areas and damaging infrastructure like bridges and roads.

Thirty-two people died in the landslide at Vaishno Devi shrine on Tuesday afternoon, while four deaths were reported in Doda flash floods in the morning.

Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said that the 24 hour rainfall in Jammu is almost equivalent to its monthly average.

“The last record was 270.4 mm recorded on September 25, 1988. This has also broken the record of 218.4mm recorded on August 23, 1996. For comparison, this figure is close to 403.1mm, which is Jammu’s monthly average for August,” he said.

Weather set to improve: MeT dept

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted an improvement in the weather. “Generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of Jammu division and South and Central Kashmir during the day with cloudy gaps in between generally on Wednesday. August 28-29 may witness a brief spell of rain/thunder at a few places,” the MeT said.

Ladakh gets snow, Kashmir rain

Not only Jammu, Kashmir division and Ladakh also received rains and snowfall, respectively.

Ladakh witnessed its first major snowfall in August, while moderate rains lashed Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

Flood declared in Jhelum river

In the wee hours, the Jhelum crossed the flood declaration mark in Sangam in South Kashmir prompting the authorities to declare flood in Kashmir.

“In view of rise in the water level of the Jhelum caused by continuous heavy rainfall and increased inflow, flood is declared in the river as it has crossed the danger mark at Sangam (gauge and lowing above the flood declaration mark i.e 21.66 ft at 2.30am,” said the chairman of the flood zonal committee, Anantnag, jal shakti department.

The flood in the river that cuts through Kashmir brought back memories of the 2014 disaster, the worst the region experienced in over a century, overwhelming Srinagar and causing extensive damage across Kashmir. The floods in early September 11 years ago claimed 277 lives.

Schools closed in five districts

In view of the weather conditions, the administration closed schools in five districts of Kashmir,namely Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Srinagar.

Kashmir University also postponed all exams scheduled on Wednesday.

“In view of the adverse weather conditions, all Kashmir University (KU) examinations scheduled to be held on August 27 stand postponed. Fresh dates will be notified later,” said the controller, examination, of the varsity.

5,000 evacuated from flooded Jammu: LG

Meanwhile, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said that more than 5,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying flooded areas in Jammu.

“Spoke to divisional commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and other senior officials and took stock of flood situation and rescue and relief operations. Directed the officials for restoration of power, communication, water supply on priority in areas where flood water is receding,” he said on X.

“More than 5000 people were evacuated from low-lying flooded areas to safety. Army, NDRF and SDRF are working in coordination with the divisional commissioner’s office and we are ensuring that there is adequate supply of relief material and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he said.