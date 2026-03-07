Jammu IAF officer runs 7 marathons in a year after motherhood

Squadron Leader Neha Devi, an Indian Air Force officer from Jammu, has become an inspiration for young women by completing seven marathons in just one year, balancing the roles of an officer, athlete, and mother. Neha Devi joined the Air Force Academy in July 2013 when she was nearly 10 kilograms overweight, said Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal. However, within a year, through relentless effort, she transformed herself and was commissioned in June 2014 - fitter, stronger, sharper. By 2017, structured running and strength training had become part of her identity. Squadron Leader Neha Devi (HT)

“Even during COVID, when organised training paused, she adapted with home workouts and remained consistent. In 2021, she ran her first Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (virtual edition) and secured 3rd position in her age category, continuing to feature among top finishers in the years that followed”, he said.

In 2023, she finished 6th overall in Station Cross Country (10 km) and 3rd overall in the Station Unity Run (21 km), being the only female participant in both events.

“In January 2024, she became pregnant. What motivated her deeply was the realisation that many women hesitate to strength train or exercise during pregnancy due to fear or social conditioning. She wanted to change that narrative. Under medical supervision, she continued controlled workouts. At four months pregnant, she secured 2nd position in the TCS 10K (virtual). In September 2024, she delivered a healthy baby girl via C-section,” said Col Bartwal.

Recovery was slow and painful - walk to jog, jog to run. But her mission was clear: motherhood should not limit a woman’s potential.

While exclusively breastfeeding her daughter for six months and continuing thereafter she committed 40–60 minutes daily to gym sessions or home workouts. ”Balancing night feeds, official duties and recovery, she rebuilt herself patiently,” said the spokesperson.

Within 15 months postpartum, completely self-trained, she achieved the following: Half Marathon (VDHM 2025) in 1h 35m, Kashmir Marathon 2025 in 1h 40m (securing 8th position overall in the female category including international athletes); Full Marathon (Adani Marathon 2025) in 3h 42m (3rd in the Defence Category); and a 100 km Ultramarathon in 9h 52m.

On January 24, at the 24-hour stadium run in New Delhi, she completed her first 100 km in 9 hours 52 minutes - missing national qualification by just 22 minutes. Within days, she competed in the Indian Navy Half Marathon on February 2 where she secured 1st among the three Services and finished 4th overall in the Women’s Open category clocking 1h 32m 50s missing the podium by just 43 seconds. “Missing the national mark by 22 minutes is not a setback, It is a signal. With structured training, scientific support, and professional coaching, we may soon see her wearing the Tricolour and representing India internationally.

“Today, beyond being an officer, athlete, and mother, she serves as an ambassador of youth and women in Jammu, inspiring young girls to train, to believe, and to break stereotypes. Motherhood does not limit potential, It multiplies it. No stereotypes - just belief and consistency,” said the spokesperson.