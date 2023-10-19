News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu IGP for use of digital technology for effective policing

Jammu IGP for use of digital technology for effective policing

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu:
Oct 19, 2023 07:02 AM IST

During an information interaction with a select group of mediapersons here, Jammu IGP also received feedback from the journalists about prevailing law and order scenario in Jammu region and sought suggestions on streamlining policing.

Jammu region’s inspector general of police (IGP) Anand Jain on Wednesday impressed upon utilization of digital technology by the policemen for better and effective policing.

Jammu region's inspector general of police (IGP) Anand Jain on Wednesday impressed upon utilization of digital technology by the policemen for better and effective policing.




The IGP felt the need to intensify a sustained campaign against drug abuse and a decisive crackdown on drug peddlers, immoral activities, prostitution, alcoholics and drug addicts consuming liquor and drugs in their vehicles parked in localities.

He endorsed the suggestion of strengthening and augmenting police flying squads to check such illegal activities.

“To achieve the goals for a crime-free society, we need to develop a close rapport with public. In this context, we aim to hold more police-public meets because each stakeholder has to contribute his bit for a civilized society,” he said.

The IGP also assured to come up with a centralized WhatsApp group having all the 10 SSPs and four DIGs in the group for journalists to relay real-time information on breaking developments, especially encounters with terrorists.

“After receiving suggestions, we also intend to come up with a proactive Jammu zone police account on ‘X’ on the lines of Kashmir police for quick and authentic dissemination of information,” he said.

Suggestions were also put forth on awareness on cybercrimes, better policing to check flesh trade in hotels in and around bus stand and railway stations and having receptionists at police stations.

